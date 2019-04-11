Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) PT Set at $49.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RARX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

RARX stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $997.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

