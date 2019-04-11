Quotient (QTNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QTNT. BidaskClub downgraded Quotient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Quotient from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

QTNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,643. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $577.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.32. Quotient has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.15.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Quotient by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 616,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 278,639 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 934,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,477,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

