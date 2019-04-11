Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) EVP Sells $722,320.00 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) EVP J. E. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $722,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,263.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DGX opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) EVP Sells $722,320.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-evp-sells-722320-00-in-stock.html.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.