Quaker Chemical (KWR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on KWR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.25.

NYSE:KWR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.46. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,033. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

In other news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $392,608.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $270,385.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,248,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.