Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $199.25 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

