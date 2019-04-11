Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 8,700 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) by 1,242.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDP. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/quad-cities-investment-group-llc-purchases-8700-shares-of-tortoise-energy-independence-fund-inc-ndp.html.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.