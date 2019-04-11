Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 264.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PRT opened at $8.57 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PermRock Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PermRock Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/quad-cities-investment-group-llc-acquires-new-position-in-permrock-royalty-trust-prt.html.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT).

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.