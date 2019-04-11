Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 523.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK alerts:

ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 12-month low of $1,050.00 and a 12-month high of $1,260.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,665 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/quad-cities-investment-group-llc-acquires-1665-shares-of-ishares-tr-core-msci-total-intl-stk-ixus.html.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.