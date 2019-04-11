Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,665 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 523.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.
ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 12-month low of $1,050.00 and a 12-month high of $1,260.00.
