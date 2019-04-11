QAD Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (QADA)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

QAD has a payout ratio of -1,450.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect QAD to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 263.6%.

QAD stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 104,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,887. The stock has a market cap of $856.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QAD has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. QAD had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%. QAD’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that QAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,616,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,490,699.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $87,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,514,095 shares in the company, valued at $197,265,951.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,911. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QADA. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

