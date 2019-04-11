Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group PLC Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (JHG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 22.53%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JHG. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on Janus Henderson Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.77. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,046.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,972.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

