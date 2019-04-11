Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Increased by Analyst (WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of WETF opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $508,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,285 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.