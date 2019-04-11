Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PEG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 2,297,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,883. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

In other news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,627.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,846,224.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,220 shares of company stock worth $9,362,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

