Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $81.50 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $81,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978,925 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 131.0% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,254 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 150,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-has-81-50-million-holdings-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.