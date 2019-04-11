Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after buying an additional 193,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 66,955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RDN opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.07 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 47.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-has-1-87-million-holdings-in-radian-group-inc-rdn.html.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.