Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 13,291 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Gardner Denver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Gardner Denver by 917.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.60. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $35.28.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $712.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.41 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

GDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

