Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,037 Shares of Tribune (TRCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tribune were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRCO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tribune in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tribune by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tribune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tribune by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tribune in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Tribune stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tribune has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.59 million. Tribune had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tribune will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Tribune Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

