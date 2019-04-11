Proto Labs (PRLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

PRLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $110.10 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,668,000 after buying an additional 100,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,668,000 after buying an additional 100,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,417,000 after buying an additional 77,933 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

