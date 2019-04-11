Prosiebensat 1 Media (PBSFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Prosiebensat 1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Prosiebensat 1 Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

PBSFF opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $36.59.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

