Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) EVP Bhagwat Swaroop Sells 13,176 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 13,176 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $1,575,981.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,874.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bhagwat Swaroop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 14th, Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 1.83. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 47.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 41,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.62.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

