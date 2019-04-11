Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $871,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,012,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $182,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,100 shares of company stock worth $7,722,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

PGR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,642. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $73.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/progressive-corp-pgr-shares-sold-by-handelsinvest-investeringsforvaltning.html.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.