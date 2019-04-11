Progressive Corp (PGR) Holdings Boosted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 232.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 1.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $2,944,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,701.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,100 shares of company stock worth $7,722,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.56. 80,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,642. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $73.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

