Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $217.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $235,675.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $386,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/private-management-group-inc-trims-stake-in-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.