Principal Financial Group (PFG) PT Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NYSE PFG opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $247,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

