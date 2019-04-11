Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,219 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,795,000 after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,032,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE GVA opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.85 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/principal-financial-group-inc-sells-3219-shares-of-granite-construction-inc-gva.html.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.