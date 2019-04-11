Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in PlayAGS Inc (AGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000.

AGS stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PlayAGS news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $102,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

