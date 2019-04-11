Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,881 Shares of Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Flowserve worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $305,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $986.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Flowserve from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

