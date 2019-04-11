PriceSmart Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,022 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 999% compared to the typical volume of 93 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $38,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Lynn sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $36,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,089.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $857,764 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,311,000 after buying an additional 714,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,212,000 after buying an additional 123,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,426,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,485,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.38. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $854.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.93 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

