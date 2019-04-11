PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $643,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $38,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $857,764. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. PriceSmart has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

PriceSmart stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.38. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $854.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.93 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/pricesmart-inc-psmt-position-lowered-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.