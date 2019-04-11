President Trump Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (PRES)

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, President Trump has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. President Trump has a market cap of $0.00 and $151.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One President Trump token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00346055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.01414512 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00222292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005387 BTC.

President Trump Token Profile

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin . The official website for President Trump is trump.2016coin.org

Buying and Selling President Trump

President Trump can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as President Trump directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade President Trump should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy President Trump using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

