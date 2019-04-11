Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of PAM stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. Premier Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 312 ($4.08).

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

