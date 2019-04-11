Preferred Bank (PFBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

PFBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. 610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,846. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

