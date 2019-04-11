Prairie Provident Resources (PPR) Trading 5% Higher

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 140,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 178,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Beacon Securities downgraded Prairie Provident Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

