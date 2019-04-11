PPG Industries (PPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its Q1 guidance at $1.18-1.23 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPG opened at $114.90 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.43 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

