Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) CFO Mardi Dier Sells 40,486 Shares

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,513,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTLA stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 872.72% and a negative return on equity of 167.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) CFO Mardi Dier Sells 40,486 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ptla-cfo-mardi-dier-sells-40486-shares.html.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.