Portland General Electric (POR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $134,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,501.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 85,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $55,862,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,655. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.95 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

