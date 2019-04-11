Pool (POOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY19 guidance at $6.05-6.35 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.58 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Pool’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool has a twelve month low of $135.76 and a twelve month high of $175.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 26,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total transaction of $4,219,404.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,075,282.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,461 shares of company stock worth $23,689,565. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pool (POOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/pool-pool-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.