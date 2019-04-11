Pool Co. (POOL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,314,000 after buying an additional 76,594 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 65.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $163.83 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $135.76 and a 12-month high of $175.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Pool had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $459,068.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,659,846.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $8,089,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,081,770.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,461 shares of company stock valued at $23,689,565. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

