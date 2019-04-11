Pond Technologies (IOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc (CVE:IOG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 190498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

About Pond Technologies (CVE:IOG)

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc, formerly Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc, is a Canada-based company that offers an algae growing platform, which converts carbon dioxide (CO2) into algal-based commercial products. As a pollution abatement technology, Pond Technologies Holdings Inc’s algae growing platform converts the CO2 found in the untreated stack gas of industrial emitters into biofuels, animal feeds and natural fertilizers.

