Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,179 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

