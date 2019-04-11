Pluralsight (PS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 2,159,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,556,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -21.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 7,943,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $225,348,073.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,097,433 shares of company stock worth $258,718,115. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 10,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,824,000 after purchasing an additional 582,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

