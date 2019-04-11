PlayAGS (AGS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.18. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $837.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $102,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 54.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

