Plato Income Maximiser Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

PL8 remained flat at $A$1.05 ($0.74) during trading hours on Thursday. 496,414 shares of the company traded hands. Plato Income Maximiser has a 1 year low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of A$1.12 ($0.79). The stock has a market cap of $310.16 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74.

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

