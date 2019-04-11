Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4,510.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,351,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $19,508,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $17,518,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,748,000 after buying an additional 295,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,230,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,709,000 after buying an additional 280,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $68.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.73 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $66.00 price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $93,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,247. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

