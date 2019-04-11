PG&E (PCG) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PG&E from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on PG&E from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.37. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of PG&E by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

