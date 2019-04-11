PFS Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,738,000 after buying an additional 1,558,478 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after buying an additional 221,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,717,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,384,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Schlumberger stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

