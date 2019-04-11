Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,493.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $6,513,033.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,539. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

