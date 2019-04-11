PFG Advisors Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 52,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 218,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 80,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

