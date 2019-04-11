PetroNeft Resources (PTR) Shares Up 13.6%

Shares of PetroNeft Resources Plc (LON:PTR) shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 624,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 859% from the average session volume of 65,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.94.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

