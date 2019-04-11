Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 50 ($0.65).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petra Diamonds to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

LON:PDL opened at GBX 17.13 ($0.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 17.02 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.45 ($0.96).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

