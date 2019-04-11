Persimmon plc (PSN) Receives GBX 2,761.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,761.14 ($36.08).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report on Friday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,480 ($32.41) to GBX 2,960 ($38.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,203.46 ($28.79) on Monday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,913 ($38.06). The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

In other Persimmon news, insider M H. Killoran sold 5,088 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,444 ($31.94), for a total value of £124,350.72 ($162,486.24).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

